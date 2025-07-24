July 24, 2025 2:20 PM हिंदी

ED raids entities, people linked to Anil Ambani in Rs 3,000 crore Yes Bank loan fraud

ED raids entities, people linked to Anil Ambani in Rs 3,000 crore Yes Bank loan fraud

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out multiple raids at over 35 premises, 50 companies and more than 25 people linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group (RAAGA Companies), in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Rs 3,000 crore Yes Bank loan fraud case.

Subsequent to FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED started probing the offence of money laundering by RAAGA Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Other agencies and institutions also shared information with ED, such as The National Housing Bank, SEBI, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), Bank of Baroda, according to reliable sources.

Preliminary investigation by ED has revealed a well-planned and thought-out scheme to divert/siphon off public money by cheating banks, shareholders, investors and other public institutions. The offence of bribing bank officials, including Promoter of Yes Bank Limited, is also under scanner.

Preliminary probe revealed illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank (from 2017 to 2019). ED has found that just before the loan was granted, the Yes Bank promoters received money in their concerns. The agency is also investigating this nexus of bribery and the loan.

The regulator has found gross violations in Yes Bank loan approvals to RAAGA companies, such as Credit Approval Memorandums (CAMs) were back-dated, Investments were proposed without any due diligence/ credit analysis in violation of Bank's Credit Policy, inter alia.

In violation of the loan terms, these loans were further diverted to many group companies and shell companies.

According to sources close to the investigation, some red flags found by ED include loans given to entities with weak financials. These are: no proper documentation of loans, no due diligence, borrowers have common addresses, common directors, etc., diversion of loans to promoter group entities, evergreening of GPC Loans, loans onward lent on same date, loans disbursed on same date as date of application, loans disbursed prior to sanction, misrepresentation of financials.

SEBI is also learnt to have shared its findings with ED in the case of RHFL. Dramatic increase in corporate loans by RHFL, from Rs 3,742.60 crore in FY 2017-18 to Rs 8,670.80 crore in FY 2018-19 is also under ED lens.

According to sources, the investigation is ongoing as the ED continues to uncover links between Yes Bank officials, group companies, and financial irregularities related to Anil Ambani’s business empire.

--IANS

na/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Most Indians believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

Most Indian leaders believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

B. Sai Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Parthiv Patel on India's performance in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Patel

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 647 crore

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

India’s retail sector records 2.24 MSF of leasing volume in Q2 2025

India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June