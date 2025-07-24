July 24, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

7,000 daily steps can cut your risk of cancer, depression, death: The Lancet

7,000 daily steps can cut your risk of cancer, depression, death: The Lancet

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Just 7,000 daily steps can be key to reducing your risk of developing a range of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cognitive issues like depression, dementia, as well as death, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet Public Health on Thursday.

The comprehensive review, including 57 studies, analysed data from over 160,000 adults, and found that walking approximately 7,000 steps per day is associated with reductions in the risk of several serious health outcomes.

The 7,000 steps aided in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease (by 25 per cent), cancer (by 6 per cent), type 2 diabetes (by 14 per cent), dementia (by 38 per cent), depression (by 22 per cent), and falls (by 28 per cent). The all-cause mortality was cut down by nearly 50 per cent.

Notably, while the current unofficial target of 10,000 steps per day, the study highlighted that 7,000 steps daily may be more realistic, particularly for less active people.

“Although 10,000 steps per day can still be a viable target for those who are more active, 7,000 steps per day is associated with clinically meaningful improvements in health outcomes and might be a more realistic and achievable target for some,” said corresponding author Prof Ding Ding, from The Charles Perkins Centre, at The University of Sydney in Australia.

The study also revealed that even modest step counts (around 4,000 steps per day) are linked to better health compared to very low activity (around 2,000 steps per day).

For some conditions, such as heart disease, health benefits continued to increase beyond 7,000 steps, but for most conditions, the benefits tended to level off.

However, the team also acknowledged limitations, such as the small number of studies available, particularly for cancer and dementia, and a lack of age-specific analysis and biases at the individual study level.

Yet, the findings underscore the value of using daily step counts as a straightforward way to measure physical activity, the researchers said.

They suggest these results could help shape future public health guidelines and recommendations, encouraging more people to track their steps as a practical way to improve their health.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Most Indians believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

Most Indian leaders believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

B. Sai Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Parthiv Patel on India's performance in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Patel

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 647 crore

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

India’s retail sector records 2.24 MSF of leasing volume in Q2 2025

India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June