Fatima Sana Shaikh shares memory of her first love, admits to keeping flowers in books

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about a tender memory from her younger days, recalling her first love.

Speaking to IANS during the interview of her film “Aap Jaisa Koi,” the 'Dangal' actress shared a sweet and nostalgic memory from her younger days. When asked whether she had ever pressed flowers in books or experienced such heartfelt moments, the actress smiled and said, “100 percent.” Fatima also fondly recalled a birthday surprise from her then-partner, who had beautifully lined the path from the door to the room with flowers.

Recalling the same, the actress shared, “There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over,” she recalled. However, the surprise didn’t go exactly as planned. By the time she arrived, most of the candles had melted away. We had to clean it all up later.” Reflecting on that moment, Fatima said it was a special kind of love—simple and sincere. “I was very young and didn’t even have Facebook or Instagram back then.”

Fatima’s co-star from “Aap Jaisa Koi,” R. Madhavan, also reflected on his early experiences with first love. He recalled a time when romance was sincere and carried a deep sense of lasting commitment. When asked if the story of the film brought back memories of his first love, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor expressed, “At that point in time, we used to run through a guilt,” he said. “If you held a girl’s hand and she became your girlfriend, that meant you were going to marry her. That was the ultimate goal. There was never this idea of ‘let’s try and see where it goes’—no ’benching, orbiting, or whatever it’s called now.”

“When we fell in love, the imagination was always long-term. It was never about getting physical quickly. It was about making mixtapes, buying thoughtful gifts, and wooing the person properly,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Soni, “Aap Jaisa Koi” marked Madhavan’s first on-screen collaboration with Fatima. The film premiered on Netflix on July 11.

--IANS

ps/