Delhi on high alert ahead of Jantar Mantar protest; metro stations closed, borders sealed

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi Police remained on high alert on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, with security tightened across the national Capital, vehicles being checked at borders and police personnel wearing body cameras to record any untoward incidents.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at the residences of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Drone surveillance is being conducted at key locations, while several Metro stations, including Supreme Court and Mandi House, have been closed as part of the security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anant Mittal reached the Aya Nagar border to review the arrangements ahead of the protest. Delhi Police personnel were checking vehicles entering the national Capital to prevent unauthorised persons from reaching New Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Anant Mittal said, "Regarding the call given by the CJP to protest in New Delhi, security arrangements have been made accordingly in Delhi and in the South district as well. Special security arrangements are in place at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorised elements from entering New Delhi and checking them. Our effort is to ensure that everything remains peaceful and law and order is maintained."

Police personnel have also been equipped with body cameras to record any instances of manhandling or physical altercations during the demonstration.

At New Delhi Railway Station, drone surveillance is underway, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed across the premises. Security marches are being conducted, and drones are being used to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, barricades have been placed at several locations, including Ghazipur and Badarpur borders, where police personnel are checking suspicious vehicles. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to prevent leaders and party workers from reaching the protest site.

Heavy police deployment has been reported at Janpath Gol Chakkar, while security has been tightened on roads leading towards Janpath Metro Station. Barricades have also been installed on Feroz Shah Road towards Mandi House.

In Ghaziabad, security has been strengthened at Loni Gol Chakkar along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border following the CJP's protest call against the Election Commission. Vehicles are being inspected, while Delhi Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed at various locations. CCTV cameras are also being used for continuous surveillance.

Security has been increased outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence, with additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Security arrangements are also in place at LoP Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Despite the heightened security, passenger movement continued at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

A passenger told IANS, "We didn't face any difficulties; we came by train very comfortably. There was a bit of doubt at night, but in the morning, we were allowed to come comfortably, so there was no problem. There was a fear among the public that if we reached Delhi, we would be stopped or something. There was that fear in mind, but not anymore."

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The restrictions prohibit gatherings of five or more people without prior permission, processions, provocative speeches and the spread of misleading information.

The order will come into effect on Saturday morning and remain in force until October 20.

Section 163 of the BNSS has also been imposed in Delhi as authorities step up security measures ahead of the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Internet services were also suspended within a radius of 4 km from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The Delhi Police has identified a radius of approximately 1.5 kilometres as a highly sensitive zone. The area covers key locations, including Jantar Mantar, Janpath, the Election Commission's office and Delhi Police headquarters.

--IANS

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