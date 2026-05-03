Delhi multistorey fire: Protective grills in building hampered rescue efforts

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) As a devastating fire incident in Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of nine people, fire officials reported that rescue and relief operations were hindered because the fire broke out early in the morning, and the protective grills made it difficult to gain entry and evacuate the occupants.

Fire Officer Mukesh Verma, speaking to IANS, stated that 14 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving the report of the blaze.

The information about the fire breaking out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m. During the rescue and relief operations, 15 people were rescued, officials said.

"This incident took place in Vivek Vihar Extension. Rescue operations faced difficulties as it was dark early in the morning. When our team arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a four-story building fitted with protective grills on the front facade, which made it difficult to gain entry and evacuate the occupants," Fire Officer Mukesh Verma said.

He further informed that a total of 15 people were safely evacuated during the relief operation.

"The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. One individual sustained burns covering approximately 30 per cent of their body, while the others were discharged after receiving primary medical treatment," the fire officer mentioned.

"Three people tried to escape from the roof; however, the doors were locked. The three people were not able to escape from any other way, and hence their bodies were found charred on the staircase," Verma said.

He further stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation and can be confirmed following the inquiry by the Delhi Police.

According to locals, a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the fire, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. So far, the deaths of nine people have been confirmed in this tragic incident, while several others are reported to be injured. Relief and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Upon receiving the information about the fire at around 4 a.m., teams from the police and the fire department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the fire had spread rapidly across the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.

Teams from the Fire Brigade, Delhi Police, Crime Branch, Traffic Police, and the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) collaborated to conduct a large-scale rescue operation. After nearly two hours of arduous effort, the fire was brought under control at 6:25 a.m.; however, a search operation continued thereafter to ensure that no one remained trapped inside.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena stated that the team had reached the scene immediately after receiving a call around 4:00 a.m.

--IANS

sd/