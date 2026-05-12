Delhi L-G Sandhu leads police event to return 12,600 stolen phones to owners

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Calling it a shining example of technology-enabled policing, Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Tuesday led a Delhi Police programme for returning over 12,600 phones to their original owners after law enforcers recovered these instruments from snatchers and thieves arrested across the city.

“I am informed that this year, Delhi Police has recovered around 16,000 devices, with a recovery rate of 74 per cent. More than 12,600 phones are being handed over today, across the districts simultaneously. These numbers reflect the strength of technology-enabled policing,” said Sandhu, appreciating the smiles brought to the faces of phone owners by police.

Lauding Operation Vishwas, an ongoing initiative by the Delhi Police aimed at tracing and returning lost, stolen, or snatched mobile phones to their rightful owners, Sandhu called upon citizens to join law enforcers in countering crime.

“Technology alone cannot produce such results. Behind every recovered phone is the hard work of police personnel — constables, following leads, officers, coordinating verification, technical teams, analysing inputs, and district units, tracking movement,” he said.

“Community partnership matters too. When citizens cooperate, RWAs and MWAs (Market Welfare Associations) stay engaged, and the media carries the right message, policing becomes more effective and humane. This spirit of cooperation will shape Viksit Dilli, a capital city that reflects both India’s civilisational values and its modern aspirations,” he said.

The L-G said Delhi’s policing outlook must remain global.” I can say with conviction that the world today looks at India as a leader in technology-driven governance. Bharat’s leadership, in digital public infrastructure, show how innovation can serve citizens, and inspire confidence, worldwide,” he said

Operation Vishwas is part of this larger story — that India is building systems, which are modern, transparent, and trusted, not only by its own citizens, but admired, internationally, he said, appreciating the efforts of Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

He said specialised operations against narcotics, cybercrime, street crime, and weapons glorification further strengthen crime control.

“I am confident, Delhi Police will continue to update itself, with new technologies, be firm against crime, improve service delivery, with a humane approach, and make Delhi safer, and more responsive, for every citizen,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also took to social media to highlight the joy of phone owners who got their stolen instruments back.

--IANS

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