Delhi HC seeks WFI stand on Vinesh Phogat's plea against show-cause notices

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) stand on a plea filed by wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenging show-cause notices and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her, while also issuing notice on her separate plea seeking a fair and transparent framework for women athletes returning to competitive sport after pregnancy and maternity leave.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, hearing Phogat's plea against the disciplinary proceedings, did not issue a formal notice but asked the WFI to obtain instructions and listed the matter for further hearing on September 29.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, submitted that the plea challenged two show-cause notices issued by the WFI on May 9 and June 17, alleging that they were part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action that had obstructed the wrestler's return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

Rao also submitted that the Delhi High Court had earlier directed the WFI to adjudicate the first show-cause notice, but the process had not been completed.

"First petition raises questions on two show-cause notices. Your lordships had initially directed them to adjudicate my first show-cause notice; even that has not been done. I'm only requesting that my lord can consider on a short returnable date," he submitted.

Appearing for the WFI, counsel said that hearings had been scheduled twice but Phogat had not appeared, adding that a final opportunity had been given and the hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Rao submitted that the issue also concerned the constitution of the disciplinary committee and sought clarity from the federation on the mechanism being followed.

The Delhi High Court thereafter asked the WFI to seek instructions and fixed the matter for September 29.

Phogat has contended that the disciplinary action was initiated despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026, and claimed that the proceedings were being used to obstruct her return to competitive wrestling following childbirth.

In a separate plea, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the WFI, the Centre and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Phogat's demand for a fair, transparent and structured framework governing the return of women athletes to competitive sport following pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery.

Justice Sharma listed the matter for hearing on November 18.

Through the plea, Phogat has cited her own experience of returning to wrestling after childbirth and argued that women athletes should not be disadvantaged in selection processes because of the period during which they are unable to compete due to pregnancy and maternity.

She has contended that the existing eligibility framework relied on performances in tournaments held during the maternity period, effectively penalising her for the absence rather than providing an alternative route for returning to competition.

The plea seeks directions for a structured policy to ensure that women athletes returning after pregnancy and childbirth are provided a fair pathway back into competitive sport.

The latest proceedings come against the backdrop of an earlier dispute between Phogat and the WFI over her participation in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials. In July, the Delhi High Court had closed as infructuous Phogat's petition challenging her exclusion from the selection trials after she was permitted to participate pursuant to earlier judicial orders.

At that time, Justice Sharma had directed the WFI to take a decision within two weeks on the show-cause notice issued to Phogat on May 9 and place the outcome on record after communicating it to the wrestler and the court.

The federation had also assured the Delhi High Court that Phogat would be granted a personal hearing before any final decision in the disciplinary proceedings.

The dispute had arisen after the WFI issued a 15-page show-cause notice to the three-time Olympian on May 9, alleging multiple acts of indiscipline, anti-doping violations and breaches of international wrestling regulations. The federation had also declared her ineligible to participate in WFI-sanctioned competitions until June 26.

Phogat had subsequently approached the Delhi High Court challenging her exclusion from the May 30-31 Asian Games selection trials. A Division Bench of then Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had permitted her to participate, observing that motherhood could not be treated as a ground for excluding a woman athlete from professional opportunities. The bench had also questioned the WFI's revised eligibility criteria and directed that the selection process be video-recorded under the supervision of independent observers.

The WFI challenged the interim order before the Supreme Court. While allowing the selection trials to proceed, the apex court expressed reservations over certain observations made by the Delhi High Court at the interim stage.

After completion of the selection trials, the Supreme Court disposed of the WFI's Special Leave Petition (SLP) as infructuous, clarifying that its order should not be construed as affirming the Delhi High Court's observations against the federation and keeping all issues open.

Phogat's comeback bid ultimately ended at the Asian Games selection trials held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on May 30 and 31, where she lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semifinals and failed to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

--IANS

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