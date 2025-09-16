Delhi Hajj Committee celebrates PM Modi’s birthday by serving elderly in old age home

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan visited the Bhagwat Dham Vriddh Ashram in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 on Tuesday. As part of the celebration, she served meals to the elderly residents, sought their blessings, and distributed saris to the women and dhotis to the men.

Speaking to IANS, Kausar Jahan said, “On the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, a Sewa Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) is being observed across the country. As part of that, I came to this old age home to meet the elderly, take their blessings, and serve them food. We wanted to celebrate by doing something meaningful and heartfelt.”

She added, “I wish PM Modi good health and a long life. This small gesture is our way of honouring his dedication to public service.”

The elderly residents expressed their joy and appreciation.

A 104-year-old man said, “I congratulate PM Modi on his birthday. It is the first time that a Sewa Pakhwada is being observed in such a thoughtful manner.”

Another elderly woman added, “I wish PM Modi a very happy birthday and good health. It is wrong for the opposition to attack him personally or speak ill of his late mother. The dignity of the Prime Minister’s post should be upheld.”

Meanwhile, the BJP is launching a nationwide Sewa Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2 to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. The fortnight of service will culminate on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, in a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, had stated that the Sewa Pakhwada will feature various programmes designed to engage people from all walks of life. These include blood donation and health camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will organise the ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’ across more than 75 major cities on September 21 as part of the celebrations.

