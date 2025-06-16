June 16, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Delhi govt to name projects after Chaudhary Brahm Prakash: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday said that the BJP government would consider naming new projects in the city after the Capital’s first Chief Minister Chaudhary Brahm Prakash.

Addressing an event organised in Delhi Assembly premises on the 107th birth anniversary of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, Verma said he was a social worker who strived to develop the city.

“It would be a sin to forget his contributions,” he said.

“My father (Chief Minister Sahib Singh) in 1997 got Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s statue installed in the Assembly premises which is today the centre of events to mark his anniversary,” he said.

The Minister thanked residents of Outer Delhi who joined the anniversary event and said that the Delhi government would consider naming new projects in the city after Chaudhary Brahm Prakash.

“Even though he was not associated with our party, we have gathered here to honour him and remember his contributions. In the coming days, we shall work closely with his family and do everything possible to pay tributes to him,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta recalled Chaudhary Brahm Prakash's contributions, vowing to realise his vision for the city and its rural areas.

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash became Delhi’s Chief Minister at a young age of 33 years, after taking part in the Independence struggle and even spending time in prison, said Gupta.

“We remember him as a dedicated social worker who was among the founders of Independent India,” he said.

The granddaughter of Delhi’s first CM said her family hopes that the work started by him is taken forward.

“The Delhi envisioned by my grandfather should become a reality and his name should not remain confined to history books,” she said, thanking the Speaker for organising the event.

At the event, the Assembly Secretariat had made arrangement for freedom fighters to pay tributes to the first Delhi CM, an official said.

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash became the first Delhi CM in 1952 and held the office till 1955. He also represented Delhi in Parliament and even served as Union minister, including as Minister for Food, Agriculture, Irrigation and Cooperatives.

--IANS

rch/rad

