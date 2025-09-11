September 11, 2025 8:15 PM हिंदी

Delhi court dismisses plea against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

Delhi court dismisses plea against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi that alleged her name was added to the voter list in 1980, three years before she officially became an Indian citizen in 1983.

Pronouncing the order, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Court said, “We have dismissed the complaint.”

The complainant claimed that Sonia Gandhi’s inclusion in the voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship points to the use of forged documents, which constitutes a cognisable offence.

ACJM Chaurasia heard preliminary arguments last week on the complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi and fixed September 10 for the next hearing.

Tripathi requested the Rouse Avenue Courts to issue directions to the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

The BJP has been alleging that Sonia Gandhi’s inclusion in the voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship constituted the original act of electoral fraud.

“She was listed as a voter in 1980 but only became a citizen in 1983. What greater theft than that?” questioned Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore.

Accusing Congress of making excuses when defeated, Rathore hit back at Congress's accusations of vote manipulation by the BJP, calling them baseless.

“If we were involved in vote theft, how did leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Tikaram Jully, and Govind Singh Dotasra win elections? Congress celebrates its wins but cries foul when defeated.”

He accused the Congress of manipulating voter lists over the years.

“The voter list is revised regularly - names of new voters are added, and deceased persons are removed. If someone relocates, their name is shifted accordingly. Yet Congress has consistently tampered with this process by inserting fake names.”

--IANS

pds/dan

LATEST NEWS

Rising cases of sexual abuse reveals Pakistan's systemic failure in child protection mechanism: Report

Rising cases of sexual abuse reveals Pakistan's systemic failure in child protection mechanism: Report

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

UPI transaction limit raised to Rs 10 lakh for P2M payment from Sep 15

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Sachin Tendulkar not in BCCI president race, his team issues statement

Sachin Tendulkar not in BCCI president race, his team issues statement

India’s life insurance sector expected to clock 14.5 pc CAGR over FY23–35: Report

India’s life insurance sector expected to clock 14.5 pc CAGR over FY23-35: Report

Milind Soman does push-ups on train, wife Ankita Konwar shares video

Milind Soman does push-ups on train, wife Ankita Konwar shares video

BB19: Tanya Mittal calms down a 'low' Amaal Mallik, comforts him with a story

BB19: Tanya Mittal calms down a 'low' Amaal Mallik, comforts him with a story

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India lose 1-4 against hosts China in Super4 (Credit: Hockey India)

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India lose 1-4 against hosts China in Super4

HM Amit Shah launches ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’; vows extension to Navi Mumbai, Jewar (Lead)

HM Amit Shah launches ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’; vows extension to Navi Mumbai, Jewar (Lead)

Arjun Bijlani’s wife shares an emotional message while missing him

Arjun Bijlani’s wife shares an emotional message while missing him