Delhi cop shoots wife dead in Kalyanpuri after marital dispute

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area following a domestic dispute, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had been experiencing frequent marital discord for some time and were often involved in arguments over personal issues.

According to the police, the incident took place after another altercation broke out between the couple on Sunday.

The officials said the husband and wife had left their residence together on a scooter, but the argument reportedly continued while they were travelling.

During the course of the investigation, police recovered CCTV footage that allegedly captured the couple stopping their scooter on the roadside before stepping off the vehicle.

The footage is said to show them engaging in a heated argument moments before the shooting took place.

According to sources, the CCTV footage shows the constable and his wife stopping their scooter and stepping off the vehicle. They were seen arguing when the constable took out his service pistol and shot his wife.

The investigators said that the accused allegedly fled the spot immediately after the incident. Police teams have since launched a search operation to trace him and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area as well as along the possible escape routes to reconstruct his movements and establish the exact sequence of events.

The accused constable was posted with the Anti-Theft Squad of the East district at the time of the incident.

As part of the investigation, police are also questioning family members and other individuals known to the couple to understand the circumstances that allegedly led to the fatal shooting.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and said further investigation is currently underway.

--IANS

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