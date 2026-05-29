Delhi CM offers free bus ride to students taking NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday promised free travel in DTC buses for all students appearing in the NEET-UG 2026 retest on June 21.

Showing a valid admit card for an exam centre will allow the students to travel in public transport buses for free, said an official.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, “To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card.”

“No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success,” said the Chief Minister.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026, or the qualifying exam to join an MBBS course held earlier on May 3, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency over allegations of irregularities. The CBI is investigating the matter.

In another development, the Delhi Chief Minister warned officials that there is no place for negligence and issued directions to improve public facilities at the sub-registrar’s office in Rohini.

After a surprise visit to the office, the Chief Minister said, “Government offices are centres for public convenience. It is our responsibility to provide citizens with a respectable, clean, and well-organised environment.”

In a message on X about her visit, she said, “Instructions have been given to address all shortcomings on a priority basis and ensure concrete improvements in the arrangements. There is no place for negligence.”

She said, “Today, an unannounced inspection was conducted at Ambedkar Bhawan, Rohini, of the e-Sabha Registrar Office of the Revenue Department, VI-A (Model Town, Pitampura) and VI-C (Rohini). During the inspection, several shortcomings were found in cleanliness, toilets, lighting arrangements, seating facilities, and other citizen amenities.”

--IANS

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