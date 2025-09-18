September 18, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 3 school curricula for entrepreneurship, life skill

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 3 school curricula for entrepreneurship, life skill

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday formally launched three new academic curricula NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy).

“The purpose of this initiative is to prepare students for the future by combining academic learning with essential life skills and civic responsibility,” said the Delhi CM.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative marks a revolutionary step in the field of education, designed not only to impart academic knowledge but also to empower students with life skills, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and a sense of responsible citizenship.

The programme held at Bharat Mandapam was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials. The Directorate of Education has developed these curricula.

Chief Minister Gupta explained that these three curricula have been introduced across all government schools in Delhi for millions of students, with the broader aim of nation-building.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the new courses are intended to instill a business mindset in children from an early age, introduce them to artificial intelligence (AI), and enable them to become competent and self-reliant.

The goal, she emphasised, is to shape students not merely as job-seekers but as future job-creators.

She noted that through the Science of Living curriculum, children’s personalities would be refined in all aspects, while nurturing sensitivity and compassion towards society.

The Chief Minister added that these curricula have already been shared with the teaching community and form a key component of the Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service), aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Gupta made it clear that the government would ensure no shortage of resources for schools, whether in terms of toilets, laboratories, playgrounds, or other facilities.

She reiterated that her priority is not the construction of large buildings or flyovers, but the creation of better schools and the guarantee of quality education.

She urged teachers to carry forward this educational mission so that Delhi’s government schools set new benchmarks, produce capable citizens, and play their rightful role in nation-building.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka in Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo credit: ACC/X

Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise (Photo Credit: Venkat Prabhu/X)

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise

Businessman Samir Modi arrested in rape case, lawyer terms allegations ‘false and concocted’

Businessman Samir Modi arrested in rape case, lawyer terms allegations ‘false and concocted’

Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi, says Gen Z rejects dynasty and corruption

Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi, says Gen Z rejects dynasty and corruption

Nitin Kumar, Ali Samadi shine as Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz, take top spot in Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Nitin, Ali Samadi shine as Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz, take top spot

On UK trip, US President Trump highlights his ‘very good relationship’ with PM Modi

On UK trip, US President Trump highlights his ‘very good relationship’ with PM Modi

Mongolian envoy lauds PM Modi's leadership, hails India's growing stature in world

Mongolian envoy lauds PM Modi's leadership, hails India's growing stature in world (IANS interview)

Bangladesh: Protestors besiege local election office over constituency cuts (File image)

Bangladesh: Protestors besiege local election office over constituency cuts

Uzbekistan: Experts from 10 nations discuss Yoga's growing popularity in Central Asia

Uzbekistan: Experts from 10 nations discuss Yoga's growing popularity in Central Asia