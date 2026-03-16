'Delhi Capitals camp mein party hogi': Munaf Patel congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on wedding

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel has congratulated India’s T20 World Cup 2026 champion Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm wrist spinner married his childhood sweetheart Vanshika, calling the wedding as the most beautiful moment.

Kuldeep, a key member of India’s white-ball setup and a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), began a new chapter in his personal life as he tied the knot with Vanshika in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends at the Welcomhotel The Savoy on Saturday.

Munaf, who is the bowling coach of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 wrote a heartfelt message on X and wished them lifetime happiness while also reminding Kuldeep of giving a party when he joins the DC camp for the IPL 2026.

"What a beautiful moment! Wishing the happy couple a lifetime of joy and togetherness. May your journey be filled with endless love and laughter. So happy for you both!, @imkuldeep18 @DelhiCapitals ke Camp main Party hogi," he wrote on X while sharing the photo of Kuldeep and his wife.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep also shared photos of the wedding on Instagram with a message for her wife. 'Our forever begins now' he wrote in the caption.

The wedding marks the culmination of a long-standing relationship. Kuldeep and Vanshika are childhood friends from Kanpur, where their families lived just three kilometres apart.

The couple got engaged on June 4 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. The wedding, planned for November, was postponed because of Kuldeep’s commitments during the multi-format series against South Africa.

Kuldeep was retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2026. He is expected to join the camp soon for the preparation of the next season which will start from March 28. Delhi will play their first match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

--IANS

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