May 31, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Delhi building collapse: CM Gupta visits site, assures strict action against 'unauthorised' structures

Delhi building collapse: CM Gupta visits site, assures strict action against 'unauthorised' structures

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reviewed the rescue and relief operation at the site of the four-storey building collapse in south Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket metro station, which has claimed at least two lives so far. She assured strict action against unauthorised buildings and officials responsible for them.

Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night.

According to a statement by her office, on the instructions of Chief Minister Gupta, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station.

"A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District. Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary," it said.

"The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," the Chief Minister's Office added.

Speaking to the reporters at the collapse site, CM Gupta said, "Strict action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings, and action will also be taken against all responsible officials."

"Approximately 30 people were involved, out of which only nine have come out so far. Among the nine people, two have died, and two have been discharged. The condition of the remaining people is also not good. It is estimated that around 10 people are still inside," an official said.

The officials further stated that the search operation for other individuals trapped beneath the rubble is underway. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, and civil defence units are currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

The building, which had a ground floor and three additional levels under construction, came crashing down onto a nearby tin shed canteen where children were dining.

Eyewitnesses said the collapse occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the area.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

--IANS

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