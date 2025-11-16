Delhi blast: All four gates of Lal Quila Metro Station reopen

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) All the gates of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station have been reopened for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday, marking the first full resumption of access since the November 10 car blast near the station.

The facility had been shut the same day "due to security reasons", even as the rest of the metro network continued operations without disruption.

On Saturday, the DMRC had initially reopened two gates.

The closure followed the explosion of a white Hyundai i20 near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort metro station's Gate No. 1, which left at least 12 people dead and nearly two dozen injured.

DNA analysis later confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Un Nabi and a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, had been driving the vehicle that detonated.

The blast prompted heavy security deployment, cordoned zones and tightened checks across adjacent markets throughout the week, as multiple investigative teams combed the site.

The attack occurred hours after investigators in Haryana's Faridabad seized 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, from a location roughly 50 km from the national capital.

According to sources, Umar Mohammad allegedly panicked and triggered the blast after the arrest of two key module members -- Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather -- along with the seizure of the explosives.

Police later announced the arrest of Dr Shaheen, another medical professional from Al-Falah University, in connection with the terror network.

The Delhi explosion is being described as a "white-collar terror module", involving several trained medical professionals with links to Jammu and Kashmir.

A police officer confirmed that teams from the Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other units have completed multiple rounds of examination at the scene, collecting over 40 samples as part of the probe.

Investigations are underway.

