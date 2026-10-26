Delhi BJP protests near Kharge’s official residence over remark on PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Demanding an apology, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Monday led a massive protest near the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Rajaji Marg, opposing his alleged insulting remarks about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Patna a day earlier.

Malhotra said, “We have gathered at Kharge’s residence today to tell him that PM Modi is not merely a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but one of the top leaders in the world and the Prime Minister of India. Kharge must apologise for his remarks.”

Our movement and protest will continue till Kharge apologises, he said, adding that wherever Kharge goes to address the public, the citizens and BJP workers will demand answers from him.

Malhotra said the entire Congress, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Congress President Kharge, has become frustrated.

“After suffering continuous electoral defeats, they are unable to understand what to do. They repeatedly resort to creating an atmosphere of anarchy and behave as though they do not respect the law,” he said.

“They want to stage protests outside the Supreme Court, organise rallies and attempt to enter the Supreme Court premises, and at times even reach the gates of Parliament. They are people who do not respect constitutional institutions or the laws of the country,” he said.

Malhotra said that a few months ago, they attempted to shut down Delhi, which affected the entire business community of the city.

“Even today, without caring about the law, they are continuously attempting to hold protests and demonstrations at various places in Delhi, including Connaught Place, in violation of the law. By mobilising disruptive and anarchic elements, they are attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Delhi and across the country,” he said.

Malhotra said Congress leaders’ frustration is increasing because the people are not with them.

“Their own people and workers are not with them, and whenever by-election results are announced, and the Congress and opposition parties suffer defeats there as well, their frustration increases further,” he said.

The protest against Kharge was joined by Delhi BJP In-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and 2,000 workers of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal, Yuva and OBC Morchas.

The protest, conducted by Delhi BJP General Secretary Mohan Lal Gihara, saw party workers march towards Kharge’s residence after the leaders addressed the gathering.

Police attempted to stop the workers by putting up barricades at the Kushak Road turn. When the workers broke through the barricades and proceeded further, a heavy police contingent stopped them near Sena Bhawan.

The police then detained around 200 senior office-bearers and workers, including Delhi BJP President Malhotra, and took them to Mandir Marg Police Station in five buses.

Sahasrabuddhe said that PM Modi comes from an ordinary family and is serving the country, reaching the office of Prime Minister after immense struggle.

“An attempt has been made to insult that journey. The kind of objectionable language used by the Congress President does not befit the president of the country’s oldest political party,” he said.

Delhi BJP Vice President Rajesh Bhatia said that the Congress’ cheap mentality has once again been exposed.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Mohan Lal Gihara said that Kharge has crossed all limits of decency.

Delhi Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha said that by insulting the Prime Minister’s father, Kharge has also insulted the Purvanchal community.

Yuva Morcha President Rajat Chaudhary said that the youth rejects Congress’ politics of abusive language.

--IANS

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