April 07, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Delhi BJP files police complaint against Kharge over ‘snake’ remark

Delhi BJP files police complaint against Kharge over ‘snake’ remark (Photo: Delhi BJP)

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A delegation of the Delhi BJP met Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Tuesday and submitted a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for likening the party to a snake that deserves to be crushed.

The delegation included Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, advocate Sanket Gupta, and Media Department Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

In the complaint submitted to the Police Commissioner, Malhotra and the MPs stated that during an election rally in Assam, Kharge not only likened the BJP to a venomous snake but also attempted to incite the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

The BJP complaint quoted Kharge as saying: "It is also mentioned in the Quran that if a snake appears in front of you while offering prayers, you should stop the prayer and kill it. The BJP and RSS are like that same venomous snake, and today all of you must kill them."

The Delhi BJP delegation stated that the Congress President’s remarks are not only an attempt to incite hatred and violence against the BJP among the Muslim community, but also a clear violation of election campaign rules.

Since the Congress headquarters is located in Delhi, they urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to take cognisance of the speech, register an FIR, and initiate appropriate legal action, said a statement.

The Delhi Police Commissioner assured the BJP leaders that action would be taken based on the investigation.

In another development, the Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva, on behalf of the people of Delhi, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government’s decision to amend the earlier order and regularise all 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi by freeing them from various complex procedures and adopting an “as is, where is” basis.

The Delhi BJP President stated that as soon as Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in a press conference that all unauthorised colonies would be regularised on an “as is, where is” basis, the joy of more than 5 million residents living in these colonies was evident.

Sachdeva said that, recognising the challenges in regularizing already developed colonies without major demolition due to complex rules and the difficulties in registering properties there, the Prime Minister has given a memorable gift to lakhs of families.

--IANS

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