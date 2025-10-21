Delhi air pollution: City doctors report rise in joints pain, flu, respiratory and eye issues

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) With particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentrations averaging 488 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) in the national capital post Diwali, city doctors on Tuesday reported a rise in cases of respiratory issues, eye irritation, flu as well as joint pain among others.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, reaching 400 a day after Diwali festivities.

While the overall AQI stood at 347, several areas recorded levels in the 'severe' category.

“High pollution levels can worsen joint disease. Pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone trigger inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can aggravate pain, stiffness, and fatigue in people with arthritis,” Uma Kumar, Head of the Department of Rheumatology, AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

The expert urged arthritis patients to avoid outdoor activities, wear an N95 mask, and use air purifiers with good indoor ventilation to prevent flare-ups during high pollution days.

The high pollution levels are exacerbating breathing and other respiratory issues among people, doctors reported.

They noted that toxic gases and chemical particles currently present in the air are causing problems like coughs, colds, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, insomnia, and eye irritation.

General physician Dr. Amit Kumar said that due to pollution, the number of patients in every chest physician's outpatient department has increased by approximately 30 per cent.

The concentration of toxic gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, and benzene in the atmosphere has reached dangerous levels.

These gases are not only increasing breathing problems but are also seriously affecting the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs.

Dr. Kumar explained that five years ago, smoking was the primary cause of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), but now pollution has become the biggest cause. He said that even if a person doesn't smoke, due to current pollution levels, they are inhaling toxic smoke equivalent to six cigarettes daily.

According to him, one cigarette produces pollution equivalent to approximately 64.8 AQI, while in the current situation, a person is inhaling smoke equivalent to approximately 5.83 cigarettes.

City doctors reported that 300 to 350 patients are reaching the OPD daily, complaining of shortness of breath, cough, or chest tightness. Due to increased humidity, dust and smoke particles are unable to rise into the atmosphere, creating a blanket of haze and smog.

Environment Expert Sharanjeet Kaur told IANS that the air quality is likely to worsen in the coming days due to atmospheric conditions.

"The AQI of Delhi has been very poor today, across 345, 350. If the situation remains the same till evening and if there is no wind, and speed remains low, then it will be difficult for the pollutants to disperse, and the pollutants may go into an even more severe category in the next 2-3 days," Kaur said.

The health experts advised people to avoid going out in the morning and late evening, wear masks, and use air purifiers or plants at home.

Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions should exercise special caution, as pollution has a greater impact on their health.

--IANS

rvt/