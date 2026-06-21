June 21, 2026 7:50 AM हिंदी

Delaware marks International Day of Yoga

Delaware marks International Day of Yoga

Washington, June 21 (IANS) Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer has proclaimed June 21, 2026, as International Day of Yoga, recognising the ancient Indian practice.

In a proclamation issued by the Office of the Governor, Meyer described yoga as a “5,000-year-old ancient practice from India that integrates the mind, body, and spirit to enhance overall health and well-being”.

The proclamation highlighted the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health.

It said “the practice of yoga fosters physical strength, flexibility, mental clarity, and emotional balance, offering valuable tools for managing stress and improving community health”.

The governor also noted that “the United Nations officially designated June 21st as International Day of Yoga to raise global awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga”.

The proclamation recognised efforts by the Indian American community in Delaware to celebrate the day.

It said the Indian American Community Delaware, in association with the Consulate General of India in New York, was organising local events to promote wellness, peace and unity.

Meyer formally declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in Delaware and encouraged residents to explore the practice for a healthier lifestyle.

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year around the world. It was established by the United Nations in 2014 following a resolution proposed by India.

Across the United States, Indian diplomatic missions and Indian-American organisations organise yoga events in public spaces and community centres. The annual observance has become one of the most visible global celebrations of India's cultural heritage and its contribution to health and wellness.

--IANS

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