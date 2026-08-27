Dehradun T20 League’s goal is to provide an environment that speeds up their growth: Mahim Verma

Dehradun, Aug 27 (IANS) Former BCCI vice-president and former Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma believes the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 will provide a crucial platform for young cricketers in the state, offering them greater exposure and an opportunity to develop in a professional competitive environment.

The six-team franchise tournament will be held from September 2 to 9 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, featuring Rishikesh Dragons, Doiwala Kings, Mussoorie Thunder, Herbertpur Knightriders, Vikasnagar Dhamaka and Selaqui Strikers. A total of 18 matches will be played during the competition.

Verma said one of the league's primary objectives was to bridge the gap between grassroots cricket and the professional game by giving promising players an environment in which they could test themselves under pressure.

“Our main goal with the Dehradun T20 League is to give our boys the kind of environment that speeds up their growth. Uttarakhand has no shortage of raw talent, but what our young players needed was a high-exposure platform where they could test themselves under pressure, learn professional match standards, and get noticed,” Verma said.

Navneet Mishra, CEO of the Dehradun T20 League, said organisers had focused on creating a professional ecosystem for players through investment in infrastructure, broadcast facilities and player welfare.

“We haven't spared any effort in making sure this league matches the highest professional standards in terms of infrastructure, broadcast, and player facilities. Our focus is to create an ecosystem where young athletes feel valued and inspired to perform at their absolute best. Seeing the enthusiasm from players and franchises alike gives us complete confidence that this league will become a cornerstone for cricket development in the region,” Mishra stated.

According to Verma, one of the key benefits for emerging players will be the opportunity to share dressing rooms and playing environments with experienced domestic cricketers, helping them understand the demands of competing at higher levels.

“When an 18 or 19-year-old kid shares a dugout with established domestic names, their entire perspective changes. They learn how to handle big-match pressure, how to prepare mentally, and how to carry themselves as professionals. That exposure is priceless, and it will give them the confidence to perform at higher levels of Indian cricket,” Verma added.

All 18 matches, including 15 league fixtures, two semi-finals and the final, will provide the tournament and its players a wider audience.

“Having nationwide coverage means these young players aren't just playing for their franchises; they are putting their names on the radar. I am confident that this inaugural season will mark the beginning of a new era for cricket in Uttarakhand, and we will see many of these boys step up to make the state proud in the coming years,” Verma noted.

With the inaugural edition set to get underway next month, the organisers are hoping the Dehradun T20 League will establish a stronger pathway for emerging talent and become a significant platform for the continued development of cricket in Uttarakhand.

--IANS

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