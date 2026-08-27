Dehradun T20 League will serve as launchpad for Uttarakhand’s young talent: Ex-BCCI official Mahim Verma

Dehradun, Aug 27 (IANS) As Uttarakhand prepares for its biggest franchise cricket showcase, a senior cricket administrator has hailed the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 as a transformative milestone that will reshape the pathway for grassroots cricketers across the state.

Speaking about the vision behind the league and its impact on the region’s youth, former Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Mahim Verma emphasised that the tournament was built specifically to bridge the gap between local talent and professional cricket.

“Our main goal with the Dehradun T20 League is to give our boys the kind of environment that speeds up their growth. Uttarakhand has no shortage of raw talent, but what our young players needed was a high-exposure platform where they could test themselves under pressure, learn professional match standards, and get noticed,” Verma said.

The tournament, scheduled to run from September 2 to 9 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, will see six franchise teams—Rishikesh Dragons, Doiwala Kings, Mussoorie Thunder, Herbertpur Knightriders, Vikasnagar Dhamaka, and Selaqui Strikers—compete over 18 high intensity matches.

Echoing this vision, Navneet Mishra, CEO of the Dehradun T20 League, highlighted the operational excellence and long-term ecosystem being created for the players.

“We haven't spared any effort in making sure this league matches the highest professional standards in terms of infrastructure, broadcast, and player facilities. Our focus is to create an ecosystem where young athletes feel valued and inspired to perform at their absolute best. Seeing the enthusiasm from players and franchises alike gives us complete confidence that this league will become a cornerstone for cricket development in the region,” Mishra stated.

For many emerging players in the state, the league offers an unprecedented opportunity to rub shoulders with experienced coaches and match-winners, providing them with lessons that go far beyond a single week of cricket.

“When an 18- or 19-year-old kid shares a dugout with established domestic names, their entire perspective changes. They learn how to handle big-match pressure, how to prepare mentally, and how to carry themselves as professionals. That exposure is priceless, and it will give them the confidence to perform at higher levels of Indian cricket,” Verma added.

To ensure that the performances of these young talents reach a nationwide audience, all 18 matches—comprising 15 league fixtures, two semifinals, and the grand finale will be streamed live on FanCode.

“Having nationwide coverage means these young players aren't just playing for their franchises; they are putting their names on the radar. I am confident that this inaugural season will mark the beginning of a new era for cricket in Uttarakhand, and we will see many of these boys step up to make the state proud in the coming years,” Verma noted.

--IANS

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