Defence, strategic projects and critical minerals supply chain among top agenda of PM Modi's Indonesia visit

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes visit to Indonesia, several outcomes are expected across the defence, strategic infrastructure and critical minerals sectors, as both countries focus on deepening cooperation in a range of key areas including defence and strategic segments.

Among the significant developments anticipated during the visit is India's support for the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), marking what sources described as a major endorsement of India's election management model.

They also said that Indonesia has decided to procure India's indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles following the demonstrated effectiveness of India's missile capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

The Astra is an indigenous Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) family developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for use by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

According to sources, Indonesia has also decided to expand its inventory of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and India is expected to provide additional missile batteries as part of the proposed cooperation.

The BrahMos is regarded as the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. It can travel at speeds of up to Mach 2.8, carry a heavy warhead and strike targets at ranges exceeding 290 kilometres.

Operating on the "fire and forget" principle, the missile can be launched from multiple platforms, including warships, submarines, aircraft such as the Su-30MKI and land-based mobile launchers.

Sources further indicated that India and Indonesia are expected to take forward plans for the joint development of Sabang Port, a strategically significant deep-water port overlooking the Strait of Malacca.

The port is located around 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project, making it an important element in the maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Sabang Port is situated on Weh Island, off the northern tip of Sumatra in Indonesia. Located approximately 104 nautical miles from India's Indira Point and around 500 kilometres from the Strait of Malacca, it is considered a strategically important maritime hub and has been undergoing infrastructure development as part of India-Indonesia cooperation.

To strengthen the critical minerals supply chain, India is also expected to invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia, further expanding bilateral cooperation in strategically important sectors.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, focused on giving fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors, including energy, trade, maritime cooperation and defence.

The leaders are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in defence and maritime partnerships, critical minerals, food security and the digital economy during their meeting on Tuesday.

The talks are also likely to review progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which India and Indonesia elevated in May 2018.

India's Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty has also said that both leaders are expected to announce the commencement of restoration work at the temple complex during the visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

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