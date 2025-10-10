Deeply impressed by the world-class arrangements, says ATTU’s Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, acting regional vice-president of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), praised India’s outstanding preparations for the ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025.

The Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will be staged here at the renowned Kalinga Stadium from October 11 to 15. The event will also act as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the leading 13 teams from each category earning spots.

"I'm so happy to be here. From the moment I arrived, I’ve been deeply impressed by the excellent organisation and the world-class arrangements. The accommodation, transportation, and overall preparation by the organising committee are truly remarkable. This ensures that the championship will be one of the best ever held,” Sheikha Hayat said.

Praising India’s rapid rise in the sport, she added, “I want to congratulate the Indian Table Tennis Federation and the Ministry of Sports for the tremendous development of their national team. Today, we can expect to see India competing at par with teams like China and Japan — that shows the progress and dedication invested in the sport.”

Highlighting ATTU’s broader vision for the continent, Sheikha Hayat stated, “We are working closely with all our member associations to strengthen the game across Asia. The prize fund for the Asian Cup has been increased from $100,000 to $400,000, and we are focusing on expanding championships for youth, men, and women to promote inclusivity and excellence.”

Lastly, she expressed gratitude to the host state and the media, noting, “I sincerely thank the organising committee and the people of Odisha for their warmth and hospitality. The state has shown outstanding commitment to sports development. I also thank the media for helping us showcase to the world how much Asia and India are contributing to the growth of table tennis.”

-- IANS

vi/bc