'Deeply grateful': People of Venezuela thank Indian team for treatment at Army field hospital

Caracas, June 30 (IANS) People of Venezuela have expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian medical team at the field hospital established under 'Operation Amistad' for providing treatment to those affected by the devastating earthquake.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared several videos on Tuesday which showed people receiving treatment, sharing their experience and thanking India for the medical assistance being provided at the field hospital.

A local resident detailed her experience about receiving medical care, saying, "I am deeply grateful. I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years."

When asked whether her pain has eased a bit now, she responded, "Yes, I am feeling much better now."

The local resident also expressed gratitude to Indian medical team for arranging an ambulance to take her home following the treatment.

"I need to especially thank you. I somehow managed to reach here with the help of others, and you are now arranging an ambulance to take us back. I am truly grateful though they say that I don't need to mention it because we are all one family. We are one people and that is most important. We have this wonderful team standing with us," she added.

As she was getting into the ambulance, the lady again said expressed her "deepest gratitude" to the Indian defence personnel working at the field hospital.

Another resident also thanked Indian team for establishing the field hospital, terming it as "very helpful" for the local community.

When asked about her experience and the treatment suggested by the doctors, she responded, "Yes I did not have to pay anything for these (medicines). Thank you very much for all your support. The hospital that you have installed here has been very helpful for the local community. I am thankful to your country."

India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24 that have claimed over 1,400 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

The humanitarian assistance sent by India reached Venezuela on Sunday. While announcing the development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed confidence that the field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country.

"Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Indian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire also detailed the scale of the mission in a post on X, stating that two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela carrying relief materials and medical support.

The Embassy said, “Operation Amistad - Responding to the devastating earthquake that struck northern Venezuela, the two Indian Airforce C17s transited through Abidjan enroute to Venezuela carrying 35 T of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes.”

“The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake,” it added.

The team carried approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by India. In addition, one of the two aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and; Maitri) under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.

“The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis,” the Embassy stated.

--IANS

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