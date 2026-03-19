March 19, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Deeply disturbing, unacceptable: India says attacks against energy installations in Gulf need to cease

Deeply disturbing, unacceptable: India says attacks against energy installations in Gulf need to cease

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India on Thursday termed the recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across the Gulf region as "deeply disturbing", highlighting that such actions will only further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated while responding to media queries regarding attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days.

"Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he added.

Several reports indicated that escalating attacks on Persian Gulf oil-and-gas infrastructure are sending the US-Israeli war with Iran into a dangerous new phase that threatens to worsen the crisis over global energy supplies.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and warned Tehran of massive retaliation if it “unwisely” targets Qatar again, after Iran struck a portion of Qatar’s LNG facility following the attack.

Iran has warned countries around the region that a number of energy assets are now “legitimate targets” following the strike on South Pars.

The field is widely regarded as the world’s largest natural gas reserve and is shared between Iran and Qatar.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia while sharing concerns over recent developments.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the foremost priority.

Earlier today, PM Modi also held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in West Asia and urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

CBI grills Amit Dangi in Reliance Commercial Finance bank fraud case  

CBI grills Amit Dangi in Reliance Commercial Finance bank fraud case  

Indian citizens continue to return home from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA (Representational image)

Indian citizens continue to return home from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA

Galatasaray’s Noa Lang undergoes surgery after thumb injury vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2025-26,

Champions League: Galatasaray’s Noa Lang undergoes surgery after thumb injury vs Liverpool

We’re ready to perform against top teams, says captain Shubhangi ahead of U20 Women’s Asian Cup

We’re ready to perform against top teams, says captain Shubhangi ahead of U20 Women’s Asian Cup

PM Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II express concern over West Asia situation, call for dialogue (File image)

PM Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II express concern over West Asia situation, call for dialogue

Parineeti Chopra wishes her ‘first baby’ on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra wishes her ‘first baby’ on his birthday

India’s InvIT assets likely to grow by Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal

India’s InvIT assets likely to grow by Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal

Manipur: Over 100 farmers get training to ramp up honey production in Tamenglong​ (Photo: IANS)

Manipur: Over 100 farmers get training to ramp up honey production in Tamenglong​

India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships

India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

India’s bioeconomy increases nearly 20-fold to $195 billion: Dr Jitendra Singh

India's bioeconomy increases nearly 20-fold to $195 billion: Dr Jitendra Singh