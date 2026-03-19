Deeply disturbing, unacceptable: India says attacks against energy installations in Gulf need to cease

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India on Thursday termed the recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across the Gulf region as "deeply disturbing", highlighting that such actions will only further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated while responding to media queries regarding attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days.

"Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he added.

Several reports indicated that escalating attacks on Persian Gulf oil-and-gas infrastructure are sending the US-Israeli war with Iran into a dangerous new phase that threatens to worsen the crisis over global energy supplies.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and warned Tehran of massive retaliation if it “unwisely” targets Qatar again, after Iran struck a portion of Qatar’s LNG facility following the attack.

Iran has warned countries around the region that a number of energy assets are now “legitimate targets” following the strike on South Pars.

The field is widely regarded as the world’s largest natural gas reserve and is shared between Iran and Qatar.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia while sharing concerns over recent developments.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the foremost priority.

Earlier today, PM Modi also held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in West Asia and urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

--IANS

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