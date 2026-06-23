Deepika Singh bids adieu to ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ after 770 episodes: ‘Duaon mein yaad rakhna’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh shared a note filled with gratitude as she wrapped up her journey on show “Mangal Lakshmi” completing a 2.5-year run and 770 episodes.

Tagging herself as fortunate to have portrayed the iconic character of Mangal, Deepika shared a string of images and videos from the pack up party of the show, which followed two devoted sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi, who navigate difficult marriages, stand up against toxic relationships, and support one another.

Deepika, who played the self-sacrificing homemaker Mangal, who constantly puts her family first, thanked the makers, producer and her co-actors of the show.

She added: “To all the cast crew , team members and kind supportive audience of our show Mangal Lakshmi. Because of you all we are able to complete this long journey of 2.5 years, 770 episodes.”

Deepika then called herself lucky for playing Mangal.

“Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for making this journey so memorable. I’m extremely fortunate that I got a chance to play this iconic character “ Mangal” . Acha chalti hu,

Duaon mein yaad rakhna #mangallakshmi #lastday #colorstv #mangal #deepikasingh,” she concluded.

The show is an adaptation of Kannada TV series “Bhagyalakshmi,” which also stars Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta.

The 36-year-old actress made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika then made a comeback to the small screen in 2019.

She was seen in a double role of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala. In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

--IANS

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