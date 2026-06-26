Deepika Chikhalia aka Sita backs Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Deepika Chikhalia, who continues to be known for iconic portrayal as Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series 'Ramayan', has expressed confidence in Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor, who are set to essay Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of the epic.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS while promoting her upcoming film 'Tera Mera Nata', Deepika praised the lead pair, saying she believes both actors will do complete justice to their roles.

Speaking about the new adaptation, Deepika said, 'Both are very good actors. I have seen Sai Pallavi's work and she is a phenomenal actress. Ranbir Kapoor is also an excellent actor. I am sure both of them will portray their characters very beautifully.'

Reflecting on the timeless appeal of the epic, she added, 'It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to portray such a character. People have given me immense love and acceptance. Ramayan is a story that can be retold in every era in a new way. It has been made before and it will continue to be made because its foundation rests on faith and values.'

Deepika also opened up about how people continue to associate her with Goddess Sita decades after the show first aired, and even now bow down to her to touch her feet.

'Initially, it was difficult for me to understand why people would touch my feet. But later I realised that they were not expressing reverence for Deepika, they were expressing their devotion towards Sita Mata. I respect their emotions. It is their love and faith,' she shared.

Talking about her upcoming film 'Tera Mera Nata', Deepika urged audiences to support heartfelt cinema.

'I would just like to say that this film has been made with a lot of heart. Every actor and technician has worked very hard. Please watch it with your family and give it your love. It will strengthen people's belief that even small films can win hearts and become successful,' she said.

Talking about the TV show Ramayan, it continues to remain one of the most iconic television shows of all time.

The show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita.

The serial aired in 1987, ran for a year and went off air in 1988 on Doordarshan.

For the uninitiated, the show that aired every Sunday would bring streets to a standstill back in the day, every Sunday, as viewers would flock to TV sets that were rare in the 80s era.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the show Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan and ran for over two months.

–IANS

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