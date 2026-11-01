Deaths from mob violence, gang rape incidents rise in Bangladesh in October: Rights body

Dhaka, Nov 1 (IANS) Deaths from mob violence and incidents of gang rape rose in Bangladesh in October, local media reported, citing human rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

As many as 32 people were killed in mob violence, an increase from 23 in September, while gang-rape incidents rose from 12 to 21 in October, showcasing a rise of 75 per cent. The incidents were related to verbal altercations, allegations of theft, extortion, land disputes, drug-linked disputes and muggings, according to MSF's monthly monitoring report as quoted by Bangladesh-based daily 'The Daily Star'.

Overall incidents of violence against children and women increased from 354 to 357, while sexual harassment and abuse cases rose from 16 to 25, according to MSF.

As many as 84 women and children were killed, which included 20 children and adolescents.

MSF said that sexual abuse cases which involved boys increased from seven to 10 while illegal arbitration over criminal matters rose from one to six.

According to MSF, six newborn babies were found abandoned. Among them, five were rescued alive, The Daily Star reported.

According to MSF, incidents of vandalism or theft at places of worship of minority communities increased from 10 to 35.

MSF also recorded incidents of vandalism at minority homes in Rangpur and Pirojpur, and several people were injured in attacks on markets in Brahmanbaria and Kushtia.

MSF said that deaths in factional clashes involving the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League increased from one to five. As many as nine people were killed in attacks by unidentified assailants. The number of unidentified bodies recovered increased from 71 to 73, while bodies recovered after initial identification reduced from 14 to four.

Attacks and harassment involving journalists reduced from 28 to 23, while legal harassment cases declined from nine to one. Cases under cyber-related laws fell from eight to two.

In October, a leading international human rights organisation said that at least 2,774 children and adolescents were arrested or detained across Bangladesh in a month and warned that the actual number could be higher as several incidents remain undocumented.

In its monitoring report published on October 26, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented the arrests and detentions across 12 incidents and a series of operations in four divisions and eight districts between September 23 and October 22.

According to the findings, Cumilla recorded the highest district-level figure, with 2,035 children and adolescents arrested or detained.

Chattogram division accounted for 2,418 cases, followed by Sylhet with 300, Rajshahi with 50, and Barishal with six.

The monthly figures include 2,173 children and adolescents arrested or detained between September 23 and 30, and another 601 between October 1 and 22.

The rights body warned that the documented figure is likely an undercount, as some incidents remain unreported or did not reach its monitoring network.

--IANS

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