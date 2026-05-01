Jabalpur cruise tragedy: Death toll reaches 9; search on for missing four

Jabalpur, May 1 (IANS) The death toll in the tragic cruise accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has reached nine, after three more bodies were recovered on Friday, with the rescue teams continuing an intensive search operation for four missing passengers, including children.

According to a fresh update from Jabalpur district administration, 28 people have been safely rescued so far after the tourist cruise capsized in the backwaters of the Narmada River reservoir on Thursday evening.

However, authorities suspect that the number of passengers onboard may have been higher than records suggest. While tickets were issued for 29 passengers, between 43 and 47 tourists are believed to have been aboard at the time of the incident.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. when the Tourism Department-operated cruise, sailing near the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur, was caught in a sudden and severe storm accompanied by strong winds. The vessel reportedly lost balance, drifted nearly 300 metres from the shore, and subsequently sank.

According to officials, initial rescue efforts were launched immediately by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which managed to save several passengers before nightfall.

However, deteriorating weather conditions and poor visibility forced the suspension of operations late Thursday night. Search and rescue work resumed early Friday morning with increased manpower and coordination among multiple agencies.

Among the bodies recovered on Friday morning were those of a mother and her four-year-old son. Their recovery together from the water has left rescue personnel and relatives deeply distressed.

The family had travelled from Delhi for a vacation, and while the father and daughter survived, the loss of the mother and child has added to the tragedy.

Heavy deployment of security and rescue forces continues at the site, with the Army joining SDRF teams in the operation. A helicopter from Hyderabad has been pressed into service for aerial monitoring, while a specialised paramilitary team from Kolkata has also reached the site. Hydraulic machines and excavators are being used to retrieve the submerged vessel, which remains stuck in nearly 20 feet of water.

Jabalpur CSP Anjul Mishra said the cruise became uncontrollable after the sudden storm hit the reservoir. Cruise pilot Mahesh, who has over a decade of experience, stated that the vessel had no time to respond once the storm intensified.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and is expected to visit Jabalpur to review the ongoing rescue operations. Authorities have said search efforts will continue until all missing passengers are traced.

--IANS

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