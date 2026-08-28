Dean and Gagan excited about WRC3 gravel challenge in Paraguay

Encarnacion (Paraguay), Aug 28 (IANS) Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah of TSI Racing return to the World Rally Championship this weekend for their second WRC3 outing of the season, taking on Rally del Paraguay in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared and serviced by PH Sport.

Mangaluru’s Dean partnered with Kodagu co-driver Gagan to make their WRC debut at Rally Islas Canarias this April, where they finished seventh in class.

The 2025 Indian National Rally champions gained further experience in the FIA European Rally Championship, finishing 12th in the Rally3 class at the demanding Rally di Roma Capitale in July. This WRC round in Paraguay will be their first on Gravel in the Ford Fiesta Rally3.

The rally covers 357.64km of timed competition across 22 special stages on soft red-clay gravel.

Mohan Nagarajan, MD of Sidvin Energy Engineering, which backs TSI Racing, said the European experience had strengthened the programme. “The ERC round and the training in Europe were extremely useful. The experience has helped Dean, Gagan and the entire team to better prepare for the WRC3 challenge.”

“Our journey so far has been very positive, with a lot of learning and valuable experience. We’re excited for our first gravel rally of the season. There is still a lot for us to learn from every rally,” said Dean after Thursday’s shakedown.

Founded in 2007 and backed by Sidvin Energy Engineering, TSI Racing was the first Indian team to enter the WRC in 2008 and has since provided an international platform for Indian drivers, including Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar. Nearly two decades later, the team’s commitment to taking Indian rallying to the global stage continues with Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah.

--IANS

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