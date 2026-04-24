Deal signed to transfer shooting Para-sport from IPC to ISSF

Bonn (Germany), April 24 (IANS) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have signed an agreement regarding the transfer of shooting Para sport’s governance and operations from IPC to the ISSF.

Currently, shooting Para sport is administered by World Shooting Para Sport, a department of the IPC, and the transfer is part of a broad plan under which the IPC has transferred rights to World Athletics for para-athletics, FINA for para-swimming, and BWF for para-badminton. Similarly, other para-sports too will be transferred to their respective International Federations (IF), though the Paralympic Games will remain under the IPC.

The two bodies decided to have a unified vision for our sport, which includes. The agreement represents the first formal step towards unifying Olympic and Paralympic shooting sport and aims to:

1. Establish the ISSF as the single global authority for shooting sport, ensuring unified governance, harmonised standards, and coordinated development strategies.

2. Promote a “One Family – Stronger Together” approach, fostering greater collaboration, shared pathways, and increased visibility for all athletes.

3. Strengthen the position of the ISSF within the Olympic and Paralympic landscape, reinforcing its standing with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IPC, and within the broader international sports system.

ISSF President Luciano Rossi emphasised the importance of the initiative for the long-term development of shooting sport: “The ISSF firmly believes that bringing Olympic and Paralympic shooting sport under the same governance represents an important step for the unity and future of our sport. Our objective is to strengthen shooting sport globally, ensuring equal visibility, shared development pathways, and consistent standards while fully respecting the identity and specific needs of Para athletes. This process will be carried out openly, with the full involvement of our community.”

IPC President Andrew Parsons welcomed the agreement and highlighted its positive outlook for the sport: “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the ISSF. We believe this transfer creates strong opportunities for the continued growth of shooting Para sport, allowing the sport to benefit from closer alignment with its Olympic counterpart while maintaining the high standards expected within the Paralympic Movement. We are confident this will be beneficial for athletes, organisers, and the global shooting community.”Road to LA28 remains unchanged

Under the terms of the agreement, the transfer of shooting Para sport from IPC to ISSF will only take effect following ratification by ISSF Member Federations at the ISSF General Assembly, scheduled for late 2026. Subject to ratification, the ISSF would assume responsibility for the entire governance, management, and administration of shooting Para sport from early 2027, while leaving discretion to the ISSF on matters of integration of shooting Para sport.

For that reason, the ISSF proposes to implement the integration process progressively over a two-year integration period in 2027-2028 (for example, by limiting any changes that may affect the calendar, competition structures, and the qualification system for the LA 2028 Paralympic Games). This two-year integration period will ensure stability, continuity, and minimal disruptions for athletes, Member Federations, organisers, and stakeholders for both ISSF and the shooting Para sport community.

A structured and consultative process

To prepare for the transfer of governance and operations of the sport, the ISSF has established an ISSF Para Working Group tasked with facilitating dialogue and ensuring that the transfer reflects the needs and expectations of the entire shooting sport community. The Working Group includes representation from the ISSF Executive Committee, ISSF Secretary General, ISSF legal team, ISSF staff, WSPS staff, and National Member Federations with Para integration experience.

Between now and the 2026 ISSF General Assembly, the ISSF and IPC, through guidance from the Working Group, will plan and deliver a series of opportunities for athletes, coaches, Member Federations, officials, event organisers, ISSF staff, and other stakeholders to contribute directly to the transfer process by way of direct consultation and dialogue. Their feedback will help shape the future structure of shooting Para sport within the ISSF framework, in line with the Federation’s principles of democracy, transparency, integrity, and inclusivity. “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the ISSF. We believe this transfer creates strong opportunities for the continued growth of shooting Para sport, allowing the sport to benefit from closer alignment with its Olympic counterpart while maintaining the high standards expected within the Paralympic Movement. We are confident this will be beneficial for athletes, organisers, and the global shooting community.”

--IANS

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