DCM Shriram's Q2 profit falls 34 pc; announces Rs 4 interim dividend

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) DCM Shriram Limited on Monday reported a 33.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 158 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26).

The diversified business group's revenue from operations rose 21.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,977 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 3,271 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the higher sales failed to translate into improved profitability as operating performance remained under pressure.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5.7 per cent to Rs 292 crore from Rs 309 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As a result, EBITDA margin contracted to 7.3 per cent from 9.4 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

DCM Shriram's other income also witnessed a sharp decline, dropping to Rs 27 crore from Rs 99 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Meanwhile, tax expenses decreased to Rs 47.8 crore from Rs 87.1 crore. Despite the lower tax outgo, the company reported a significant decline in bottom-line earnings.

Segment-wise, the Chemicals and Vinyl business emerged as the company's largest contributor, generating revenue of Rs 1,576.66 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,108.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The Sugar and Ethanol segment reported revenue of Rs 1,197.21 crore, while Fenesta Building Systems contributed Rs 344.44 crore.

Shriram Farm Solutions posted revenue of Rs 423.06 crore, while the Fertiliser business generated Rs 501.87 crore during the quarter.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY27, representing 200 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 per share.

DCM Shriram has fixed October 30, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

The dividend payment will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.

--IANS

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