David Tennant speaks up on his 'surreal' experience in Doctor Who-themed restaurant

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor David Tennant has shared that he was shocked when he discovered a Doctor Who-themed restaurant in New York.

The 55-year-old actor played both the 10th and 14th incarnations of the Doctor in the sci-fi series and revealed that he had a "surreal" experience in the eatery after initially being hesitant to visit.

The actor appeared on the latest episode of the chat show ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and said, "I was in a small town in Upstate New York and was surprised to find a Doctor Who-themed restaurant on the main street. It was very unexpected and I avoided it for a while but then I thought I should. It was very unlikely, a bit weird and a little surreal, but delightful”.

Meanwhile, David has reprised his role of Lord Tony Baddingham for the concluding episodes in season 2 of the OTT show ‘Rivals’.

The show is based on the late Dame Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novels, and describes his dastardly alter ego as a "creature" of the 1980s.

Talking about his character, the actor said, “He is misunderstood! He is a creature of the 80s, slightly monstrous, power hungry, and pretty ruthless. The characters are so beautifully drawn from Jilly Cooper's novels and are juicy and great fun”.

He further mentioned, “It is a great cast to be in amongst, and everyone has a vivid character to play, and they all do it so well. I adore them”.

He also spoke of his pride in "getting to know" Jilly, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 88, during her "glorious final act".

"She was everything you'd hoped she would be. She was glamorous and very mischievous. She was as thrilled with it as we were. I think she glorified in the fact that people had rediscovered her stories. She had a glorious final act, and I am very proud to have got to know her”, she added.

--IANS

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