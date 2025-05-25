May 25, 2025 2:10 PM हिंदी

David Tennant intended to play Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

David Tennant intended to play Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actor David Tennant is a marvel fan, and intended on playing Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, he could have been the face of another major franchise if things went differently, reports ‘Variety’.

When asked by a fan about which superhero he would like to play at MCM Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie), the former “Doctor Who” star shared he was interested in playing Reed Richards, known by his alter-ego Mister Fantastic, in the upcoming Marvel tentpole ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’.

As per ‘Variety’, the role went to Pedro Pascal, but Tennant had no hard feelings about missing out on the part.

“In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction”, Tennant said. “Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal”.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ hits theaters July 25. Alongside Pascal as the titular shapeshifting hero, the film stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

After the debut of ‘The Fantastic Four’, comic book fans will have to wait until the release of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on July 31, 2026, for another Marvel installment. The gap is the longest drought between MCU films since 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and 2021’s ‘Black Widow’. The expanded break is due to the recent delay of the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. The film, which features the largest team-up of MCU heroes to date, was originally set to release on May 1, 2026, but has been pushed back to December 18, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India 4th largest economy is testament to PM Modi’s visionary governance: CAIT

India 4th largest economy is testament to PM Modi’s visionary governance: CAIT

Lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss, dances in bikini

Lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss, dances in bikini

Why Ashutosh Rana wants to act in a film directed by his wife Renuka Shahane

Why Ashutosh Rana wants to act in a film directed by his wife Renuka Shahane

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Sikkim's crafted fibers, U'khand's Jeevan Joshi for cultural, artistic innovation

PM Modi lauds Sikkim's Crafted Fibers, U'khand's Jeevan Joshi for cultural, artistic innovation

Sanjay Dutt shares how late father Sunil Dutt inspired him to face life’s challenges

Sanjay Dutt shares how late father Sunil Dutt inspired him to face life’s challenges

‘Mama’ Jackky Bhagnani expresses his joy as his little Bunny grows up so fast

‘Mama’ Jackky Bhagnani expresses his joy as his little Bunny grows up so fast

Sophie Turner voices support for ex-husband Joe Jonas on his new album

Sophie Turner voices support for ex-husband Joe Jonas on his new album

Jennifer Lopez is proud the way her career has shaped up

Jennifer Lopez is proud the way her career has shaped up

38 years of ‘Mr. India’: Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan unravels magic behind portrayal of iconic Mogambo

38 years of ‘Mr. India’: Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhaan unravels magic behind portrayal of iconic Mogambo

David Tennant intended to play Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

David Tennant intended to play Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’