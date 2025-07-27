July 27, 2025 12:40 PM हिंदी

Six killed in Mansa Devi stampede (Ld)

Six dead in Mansa Devi stampede, U'khand CM Dhami says closely monitoring situation

Haridwar, July 27 (IANS) At least six people have been killed in a stampede that broke out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar early Sunday, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed.

The incident occurred due to overcrowding in the temple premises as thousands of devotees thronged the sacred site during the ongoing holy month of Shravan.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began pushing each other while waiting in queues, resulting in panic and a sudden rush.

Rescue and relief operations were swiftly initiated. Medical teams and ambulances reached the site promptly, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the incident.

CM Dhami said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," he said in a post on X.

"I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

This year, however, the situation turned grim due to an overwhelming crowd, triggering a stampede that has once again spotlighted the issue of crowd management at religious gatherings.

This tragic incident adds to the growing number of stampedes that have occurred across India this year. So far, over 50 people have lost their lives in similar incidents at religious sites, railway stations, and public events.

--IANS

sd/svn

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher feels honoured to meet Indian Army’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, presents her with a special gift

Anupam Kher feels honoured to meet Indian Army’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, presents her with a special gift

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a glimpse of 'backstage chaos' behind the runway

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a glimpse of 'backstage chaos' behind the runway

Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock market next week

Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week

Chetan Hansraj hopes the return of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will revive TV’s golden era

Chetan Hansraj hopes the return of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will revive TV’s golden era

PM Modi highlights India's achievements in space, science in 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi highlights India's achievements in space, science in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Six dead in Mansa Devi stampede, U'khand CM Dhami says closely monitoring situation

Six killed in Mansa Devi stampede (Ld)

Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about breaking stereotypes through his roles

Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about breaking stereotypes through his roles

Somy Ali accuses Aditya Pancholi of beating women, alleges his son Sooraj is responsible for Jiah Khan’s death

Somy Ali accuses Aditya Pancholi of beating women, alleges his son Sooraj is responsible for Jiah Khan’s death

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya celebrates the greatest gift her parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, gave her on Parents’ Day

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya celebrates the greatest gift her parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, gave her on Parents’ Day

No plan to levy GST on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000: Centre

No plan to levy GST on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000: Centre