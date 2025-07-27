July 27, 2025 2:56 PM हिंदी

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Indian pharmaceutical companies Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling some of their medicines from the US market due to manufacturing problems and product mix-ups, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) latest enforcement report.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, headquartered in Mumbai, is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The medicine in question is Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules, which failed to meet the required dissolution standards during testing.

The recall was initiated by Sun's US arm, Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., on June 16. The USFDA has classified this as a Class II recall.

Lupin, another leading drug maker based in Mumbai, is recalling 58,968 bottles of a generic medicine used to treat high blood pressure.

The medicine, a combination of Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, was manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility and recalled by its US unit, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, based in Naples.

The recall began on June 20, following a complaint that a sealed bottle of the blood pressure drug contained a different medicine -- a tablet of Atazanavir and Ritonavir, used for HIV treatment.

The USFDA termed this a case of "Product Mix Up" and also classified it under Class II recall.

In a similar case, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,476 bottles of Omeprazole delayed-release capsules, which are commonly used to treat stomach and oesophagus problems.

According to the USFDA, the recall was initiated by Dr Reddy’s US unit based in Princeton on June 30. The affected lot was manufactured at the company’s Bachupally plant in India.

The reason for the recall was the presence of foreign tablets -- specifically, Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets -- found in bottles that were supposed to contain only Omeprazole capsules.

According to the USFDA, a Class II recall is issued when the use of a defective product may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but the chances of serious health issues are low.

--IANS

pk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

10 killed as torrential rainfall lashes Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

10 killed as torrential rainfall lashes Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Bajaj Finance's market valuation drops by Rs 17,524 crore this week

Bajaj Finance's market valuation drops by Rs 17,524 crore this week

Chetan Hansraj recalls being impressed by Smriti Irani’s sharp memory on the set of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Chetan Hansraj recalls being impressed by Smriti Irani’s sharp memory on the set of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Chunky Panday seeks blessings at Lord Shiva’s Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan month

Chunky Panday seeks blessings at Lord Shiva’s Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan month

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

PM Modi hails fish farmer for bringing aquatic turnaround in Gumla district

PM Modi hails fish farmer for bringing aquatic turnaround in Jharkhand's Gumla district

Prithviraj Sukumaran says lull in Hindi cinema will soon go away: Nothing is permanent

Prithviraj Sukumaran says lull in Hindi cinema will soon go away: Nothing is permanent

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Raj Kundra reveals how his role in ‘Mehar’ gave him renewed respect and pride for the Sikh way of life

Raj Kundra reveals how his role in ‘Mehar’ gave him renewed respect and pride for the Sikh way of life

Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia, orders probe

Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, orders probe