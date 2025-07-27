Raj Kundra reveals how his role in ‘Mehar’ gave him renewed respect and pride for the Sikh way of life

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Businessman-actor Raj Kundra has opened up about playing the role of a Sikh, Karamjeet Singh, in the upcoming film, “Mehar.”

In his latest post on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty’s husband said that stepping into the shoes of Karamjeet in “Mehar” has been one of the most transformative experiences of his life. In his heartfelt post, Raj Kundra shared that his character reminded him of the values often forgotten in the rush of life—Seva, Sabhar, and Sikhi. He also expressed his gratitude to the team that made the experience possible.

Sharing his first-look poster from the movie, Raj Kundra wrote, “From Raj to Karamjeet Singh a journey I’ll never forget. Stepping into the shoes of Karamjeet Singh in #Mehar has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. He’s not just a character he’s a man of deep emotions, unwavering love for his family, and quiet strength in the face of adversity. He reminded me of the values we sometimes forget in the rush of life Seva, Sabhar, and Sikhi. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the powerhouse team that made this possible.”

“To Geeta Basra, my co-star and dear friend thank you for your grace, patience, and authenticity. Your presence brought depth and warmth to every scene we shared. @geetabasra To Divya Bhatnagar & Raghu our producers thank you for believing in this story when it was just an idea, and nurturing it with love and conviction. @divzbhatnagar @raghukhanna85 To my onscreen best friend co-star Baninder, onscreen brother in law @ashishduggal_09 & the ace poet and lyricist Sony Thulewal you are now friends for life. Thankyou for all your love and guidance during the shooting. @baninderbunny @sonythulewal.”

He added, “To the entire crew from the spot boys to the DOP, every technician, costume designer, and light dada tuhada dilon shukriya. You brought life to every frame. And above all, to our captain, director Rakesh Mehta @therakeshmehta.de thank you pahji for seeing Raj and creating Karamjeet. You didn’t just direct a film you helped me discover a side of myself I didn’t know existed. Your vision and sensitivity gave birth to a character I will carry with me forever.”

The post further read, “This film gave me more than a role it gave me a renewed respect and pride in the Sikh way of life. The values, the simplicity, the strength… they’ve left a mark on my soul. #Mehar is not just a film. It’s a blessing. Waheguru Mehar Kare With Love & Gratitude Raj Kundra.”

The upcoming Punjabi film “Mehar” is directed by filmmaker Rakesh Mehta and also stars Geeta Basra, Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The movie is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

