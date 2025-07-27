July 27, 2025 2:56 PM हिंदी

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Islamabad, July 27 (IANS) Three new polio cases have been reported in Pakistan, raising the total number of cases in the country in 2025 to 17. Two new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Sindh.

According to Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat and Sindh's Umerkot, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The new cases include a 15-month-old girl from Union Council (UC) Takhtikhel in Lakki Marwat, a six-month-old girl from UC Mir Ali-3 in North Waziristan, and a five-year-old boy from UC Chajro in Umerkot.

According to the statement, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has increased to 17, including 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh and one each from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children aged below five years, according to World Health Organization (WHO). There is no cure for polio, however, it can only prevented by immunization. The polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life.

Meanwhile, a special vaccination campaign is being conducted in the bordering Union Councils from July 21-27, synchronised with Afghanistan’s sub-national polio campaign.

The statement said, "In addition, a fractional IPV-OPV campaign began in District Chaman on July 21 and will roll out in the other six districts of Balochistan from July 28."

Earlier in May, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said that Wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was detected in sewage samples from 18 districts across Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The positive samples of WPV1 were collected between April 7-17 as part of ongoing environmental surveillance, according to statement from the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Tests for 38 environmental samples collected from sewage lines in 31 districts conducted at the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the (NIH). The lab said that WPV1 in sewage samples were collected from Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Karachi,

Peshawar, Tank, North Waziristan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Loralai, Quetta, Zhob, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bannu, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Kashmore.

--IANS

int/akl/sd

LATEST NEWS

10 killed as torrential rainfall lashes Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

10 killed as torrential rainfall lashes Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Bajaj Finance's market valuation drops by Rs 17,524 crore this week

Bajaj Finance's market valuation drops by Rs 17,524 crore this week

Chetan Hansraj recalls being impressed by Smriti Irani’s sharp memory on the set of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Chetan Hansraj recalls being impressed by Smriti Irani’s sharp memory on the set of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Chunky Panday seeks blessings at Lord Shiva’s Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan month

Chunky Panday seeks blessings at Lord Shiva’s Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan month

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall medicines in US over quality issues

PM Modi hails fish farmer for bringing aquatic turnaround in Gumla district

PM Modi hails fish farmer for bringing aquatic turnaround in Jharkhand's Gumla district

Prithviraj Sukumaran says lull in Hindi cinema will soon go away: Nothing is permanent

Prithviraj Sukumaran says lull in Hindi cinema will soon go away: Nothing is permanent

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, total number of cases in 2025 rises to 17

Raj Kundra reveals how his role in ‘Mehar’ gave him renewed respect and pride for the Sikh way of life

Raj Kundra reveals how his role in ‘Mehar’ gave him renewed respect and pride for the Sikh way of life

Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia, orders probe

Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, orders probe