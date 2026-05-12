'David Reddy' actress Maria Riaboshapka tells fans: You manage to make me smile even during difficult moments

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka, who plays the female lead opposite Manchu Manoj in director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy', has now penned a note of gratitude for the outpouring of love she received on her birthday from her fans, saying, she felt that she had the most supportive fans in the world.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude for all the wishes that had come her way, the actress wrote, "Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I truly appreciate all your kindness, support, and love. Sometimes I feel like I have the most supportive fans in the world. You manage to make me smile even during difficult moments."

The actress, who posted a picture of herself with her family on the occasion, disclosed that they were now scattered all over the world. For the unaware, Ukraine is now at war with Russia.

Maria Riaboshapka further wrote, "This photo was taken about four years ago, back when we could still celebrate holidays and birthdays all together. I’m very lucky to have such an amazing family — my sisters, my nephew, and all the people I love so deeply. I really miss those days. Now my family is scattered across different parts of the world, and I don’t know when we’ll all be together like this again."

Turning emotional, the actress said, "I also want to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this birthday in Mumbai feel so special. Thank you to the whole team for such a warm atmosphere, kindness, and care. And a special thank you to @nush_chakra — I’m very grateful for such a warm welcome and excited for the next two weeks of work together. Mumbai has welcomed me with so much warmth and love, and I truly appreciate it. So I truly wish all of you to spend as much time as possible with your family, close friends, and loved ones. Sisters - @osonnya_music_ , @lizunyas

Mom - @olesia.riaboshapka."

Maria Riaboshapka plays a character called Clara Whitmore in 'David Reddy'.

Director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, had shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and said, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, too had accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka then. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

--IANS

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