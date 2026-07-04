David Beckham on 27 years of marital bliss with Victoria: Our proudest achievement is our family

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) As former footballer David Beckham celebrated 27 years of marital bliss with his better half Victoria Beckham on Saturday, he revealed that their proudest achievement is always going to be their family.

Wishing the former member of the Spice Girls on their anniversary, David uploaded a couple of unseen photos from their journey together on social media.

Pouring his heart out, he wrote on his official Instagram handle, "29 years together, 27 years married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for.. Our proudest achievement will always be our family (Pink heart emoji) I love you & Happy Anniversary (Pink heart emoji) @victoriabeckham (sic)."

Victoria also commemorated the special occasion with a romantic post for David that read, "After 27 years of marriage, four amazing children and countless matching outfits, you’re still my *everything*. Happy anniversary!! I love you so much @davidbeckham (red heart emoji" (sic).

The picture posted by Victoria on her IG featured her giving her husband a peck on the cheek.

For those who do not know, David Beckham and Victoria Adams exchanged wedding vows at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

The couple is blessed with four children- sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

In November last year, David, the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, paid a visit to India.

Welcoming Beckham to the country, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a UNICEF India National Ambassador, wrote on his social media handle, "Always a pleasure having you here @davidbeckham- India welcomes you with love and appreciation for your constant support towards our country. (raised hands emoji)."

Meanwhile, Beckham also paid a visit to a school in Visakhapatnam. Lauding the footballer, Ayushmann was heard saying, “David Beckham is an icon who leads from the front to bring focus to so many societal issues that affect people worldwide.”

--IANS

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