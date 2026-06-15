Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters’ India debut: It’s taken a few years but it’ll be worth the wait

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) 15-time Grammy-winning American rock band Foo Fighters are all set to make their debut in India in January. The band’s lead singer and founder, Dave Grohl, expressed his excitement and said that it’s taken a few years, but promises it’ll be worth the wait.

Dave Grohl said in a statement,"After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.”

The India tour will see the band, which has Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin, perform in Bengaluru on January 29 and at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on January 31.

In Bengaluru, audiences can look forward to performances by Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless, while Mumbai will feature sets from Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless ahead of the headlining act.

The carefully curated lineup spans generations and genres, spotlighting some of the most exciting voices representing the global music scene.

For over 30 years, Foo Fighters have given out hits such as ‘Everlong,’ ‘My Hero’, ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘All My Life’, ‘Times Like These’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘The Pretender’ and many more.

The band will arrive in India following the release of Foo Fighters’ twelfth studio album, Your Favorite Toy, hailed by critics as a high-energy return to the band’s roots.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “Foo Fighters have stood at the forefront of modern rock, inspiring generations of fans around the world for nearly three decades. Their music, energy and enduring legacy have inspired fans and musicians globally and their long-awaited India debut marks a pivotal moment for rock enthusiasts as well as the broader live entertainment ecosystem.”

“With an incredible supporting lineup and a production designed to match the scale and stature of the occasion, these shows promise to deliver an unforgettable festival experience that celebrates the power, passion and community of live rock music. We are thrilled to finally bring Foo Fighters to India and can't wait for fans to witness one of the greatest live acts of all time on Indian soil,” Pugalia added.

--IANS

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