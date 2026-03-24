March 24, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Darakshan Hassan Bhat highlights women empowerment in Kashmir at UNHRC (IANS Exclusive)

Darakshan Hassan Bhat highlights women empowerment in Kashmir at UNHRC

Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) Darakshan Hassan Bhat, Speaker at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and President of the Kashmir Women's Organisation (KWO), on Tuesday, highlighted the evolving landscape of women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising both progress and persistent challenges during her recent address at the world body in Geneva.

Calling it an honour to represent the region at such a global platform, Bhat said her intervention was shaped by both academic grounding in gender studies and extensive field experience working with women across Kashmir.

"It was really an honour to represent at such a platform at the Geneva UNHRC convention. With my academic background in gender and women studies and on-ground experience, we tried to present a very informed perspective," she told IANS.

Bhat said her address focused on the transition of women and girls in Jammu and Kashmir, assessed through key indicators such as education, political participation, economic involvement, agriculture, healthcare, and digital empowerment.

She noted that women in the region are increasingly embracing digital tools, leading to new economic opportunities.

"We are moving forward digitally very well. You will see women working from home. Many women from Jammu and Kashmir are becoming entrepreneurs, starting businesses from their kitchens and reaching global markets," she said, adding that traditional gender boundaries are gradually blurring.

However, she said that employment opportunities remain gendered, with many women still hesitant to enter certain professions due to societal perceptions and lack of dignified work environments.

"Women have had less access and fewer opportunities, or they don't feel dignified in certain professions. But things are changing fast," she added.

Bhat also stressed the need for a shift in a societal mindset, particularly among youth.

"There has been a long-standing mindset in Kashmir where everyone wants a government job. We need to evolve our thinking. There are many other avenues for growth, and our youth is now starting their own brands," she said.

Highlighting the complexity of challenges faced by women, she distinguished between "concrete" and "abstract" issues.

Concrete issues, she said, include access to institutions, justice, and government support such as scholarships.

In contrast, abstract issues stem from societal and familial restrictions that limit women's choices.

"Abstract issues are more difficult to address. When your family or society does not allow you to do certain things, what can be done? Working on these aspects is a challenging task," she noted.

Bhat also underlined the importance of narratives in shaping global perceptions of Kashmir, saying that platforms like the UNHRC can play a constructive role in strengthening the human rights framework.

"Such platforms help bring forward nuanced realities. There is no black and white -- everything has a larger story in between. Presenting that within a limited time is always a challenge," she said.

Speaking about expectations from the international community, Bhat expressed hope that global engagement would support ongoing efforts to address gender disparities and empower women in the region.

She concluded by reiterating that while progress is visible, sustained efforts are needed at both institutional and societal levels to ensure inclusive growth and equal opportunities for women in Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

sn/khz

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