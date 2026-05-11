Daniel Weber says without wife Sunny Leone 'everything falls apart' for him and their kids

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber penned a heartfelt note for her, stating how 'everything falls apart' in his life without her.

He wrote, "Happy mothers @sunnyleone . I might not always say it and the kids might not understand it but without you, it all falls apart !! Thank you for being the greatest mama to @nishakweber @ashersweber11 @noahsinghweber11 and thank you for being you !!! We love you soooo much."

The pictures shared by Daniel captured many of their intimate family moments. In one picture, Sunny is seen sitting with all three children, holding them close. Another adorable click shows one of their sons taking tiny steps around the house while his siblings play in the background.

In another touching picture, Sunny is seen holding one of her twin son's in her arms while planting a gentle kiss on his cheek.

Daniel and Sunny have often spoken about the importance of family in their lives. The couple, who got married in 2011, are parents to three children, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 when she was just over a year old.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Sunny was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. She was also seen hosting the reality show Splitsvilla, it being her 10th year hosting the reality show.

---IANS

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