Dalmia Bharat slips into Rs 205 crore loss in Q2 on one-time exceptional charge

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Dalmia Bharat Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 239 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26), primarily due to a one-time exceptional charge arising from asset impairments and an employee separation scheme.

Despite the loss, the cement manufacturer posted growth in topline revenue. Revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,563 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 3,417 crore in the year-ago period.

Operational performance, however, remained under pressure. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 29.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 493 crore from Rs 696 crore a year earlier.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 13.84 per cent from 20.37 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Dalmia Bharat recorded an impairment loss of Rs 282 crore during the quarter after reassessing the recoverable economic value of certain assets.

The impairment largely related to three captive power plants, reflecting the company's transition towards a growing share of lower-cost renewable energy sources. The charge also included the impairment of a discontinued brand.

In addition, the company implemented a separation scheme for eligible employees at select units, resulting in a one-time expense of Rs 57 crore during the quarter.

Combined, these factors led to a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 339 crore in the September quarter, weighing significantly on profitability.

Meanwhile, the board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, equivalent to 200 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 per share. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on October 26.

On the stock market, shares of Dalmia Bharat ended the session 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,625.80 on the NSE. However, the stock has declined 4.4 per cent over the past month and is down nearly 24 per cent so far in 2026.

--IANS

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