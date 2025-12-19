‘Daddy’s little girl’ Genelia Deshmukh pens note for ‘pops’ on birthday

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh penned a birthday note for her father Neil D'Souza and said all she wants to be is her “daddy’s little gurl.”

Genelia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with her father making adorable expressions in a photoshoot.

She wrote: “Dearest Pops, All I ever want to be, is my Daddy’s little gurl. Because for a girl that’s all she ever needs. When she’s little, her dad’s always holding her hand.”

“And when she’s grown up, he always has her back.. Thank you Pops for choosing me as your daughter because I wouldn’t have it any other way… Happy Birthday Pops.”

Genelia’s actor-husband Riteish too penned a note for his father-in-law and praised him for teaching the invaluable lesson of facing life’s toughest challenges with a smile.

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him alongside his father-in-law Neil, wife Genelia Deshmukh, brother-in-law Nigel and sons Riaan and Rahyl.

For the caption, he wrote: “Dearest Pops!!! Happy Birthday !!! The biggest lesson i learnt from you was to face life’s biggest challenges with a smile. Thank you for inspiring me to be a better version of myself. I wish you best of health, long life filled with laughter and love (sic).”

The actress’s next is ‘Raja Shivaji’, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest and most revered kings.

This historical action drama is set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, bringing the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Monumental sets were erected and stood for over six months, crafted to reflect the scale, intensity, and grandeur of 16th century Maharashtra.

She also has Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee.

--IANS

dc/