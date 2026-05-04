Daboo Malik recalls attending Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle’s recording sessions: Still feel the vibe of the room

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Veteran music composer Daboo Malik recently seems to have become nostalgic as he took a trip down memory lane as he recalled attending the recording sessions of music legends Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.

Daboo shared a rare black-and-white picture as a throwback from the iconic Filmcenter Studios, and said that he can still remember the smell and the vibe of the room where some of India’s finest voices created timeless melodies.

Sharing the picture, Daboo wrote on his social media account, “This is FILMCENTER STUDIOS .... I know the room behind that door ... This is the monitor room I have sat on one of these chairs and spent hours on the black sofa behind …”

He added, “I have attended recordings of Kishore Da, Rafi Sahab, Asha ji and Lataji ... I can’t even explain how magnificent the musicians' assembly room was ... The smell the feel the vibe .... Soon I am Going to go Nostalgic and will Create Memories for all music lovers ... The Legends in this Pic Are the Foundations of our musical Legacy (sic).”

The picture shared by Daboo features RD Burman, Mohammad Rafi and other stalwarts of the music industry.

Talking about Daboo Malik, the music composer also known for being a lyricist, writer and singer, has contributed to many Hindi film albums over the years. Apart from his own music journey, he is also known as the father of singers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

Talking about the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, she began her career very early at the age of 13, singing her first songs in Marathi cinema.

Over a span of 9 decades, she sang thousands of songs across languages and earned the title of “Nightingale of India.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February 2022, at the age of 92, following age-related complications

Her sister Asha Bhosle had also gone on to carve an extraordinary career in music and was known as a versatile singer.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi-organ failure at the age of 92, and has left behind a legacy of 83 years.

Talking about Kishore Kumar, the iconic playback singer, also known for being an actor, composer, filmmaker, and performer, over a career spanning nearly four decades has delivered timeless songs.

–IANS

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