Daboo Malik on Amaal Mallik’s royalty concerns, says ‘can’t compare to music labels as their investment is much higher’

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Music composer Daboo Malik, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up on his perspective on the ongoing conversation around royalty in the music industry, that was initially sparked by his son, singer-composer Amaal Mallik.

Reacting to Amaal’s recent remarks about a singer not receiving royalties proportionate to a song’s success, Daboo acknowledged the concern but also pointed out the complexities around it.

Amaal had recently shared how despite a single of his having gone viral, the music label earned in crores but he just received a comparatively much less amount.

Sharing his take, Daboo explained, “Today, we also run our own music label, and it’s not easy. There are many factors involved. I understand that when an artist achieves international success or has a viral song globally, the earnings can be very high. But here, the structure is different.”

He further elaborated on how the ecosystem works in India. “If you succeed in independent music today, you are still earning substantial royalties. Artists are making crores through royalties. However, these earnings can never be equal to a music company’s revenue because their investment and system are much larger.”

Despite the disparity, the composer expressed of seeing it change and remained optimistic about the future. “In the coming era, everyone will get a better and more equal share of royalties,” he added.

For the uninitiated, recently, Amaal Mallik had mentioned in an interview that he had made a song that people people loved. He added that while he earned around Rs 1.5 lakh, the music company made much more money, probably in crores. Amaal had expressed disappointment in the royalty structure saying that he didn’t get what he deserved.

–IANS

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