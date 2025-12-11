December 11, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

Cynthia Erivo says she turns to therapist after film shoot

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo, who recently went viral for her shenanigans during the press tour of ‘Wicked: For Good’, has shared that she enters therapy after shooting a film.

The 38-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in the ‘Wicked’ film franchise, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she has any rituals at the end of a movie, Cynthia told ‘Variety’. "Sleep. And then a therapy session. Through the process, I’m often holding onto emotions, and once the thing is released, I really allow myself to let it all go. Last time, the end of the road was the Oscars. I was on a plane to South Africa to start a new movie, and I just cried the whole way and let myself be”.

Cynthia also makes a concerted effort to look after her physical health when she's working on a project.

The actress shared, "When I get to a venue, I ask before we begin to make sure there’s a treadmill in the room so I can get up in the morning, there’s no excuse, and run. I take every kind of tea that I need with me, all the protein bars, my vitamins, I always have them. Those things help me stay well and strong, and also stay bright and happy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Cynthia recently revealed that she "made a pact" with Ariana Grande before shooting the Wicked movies.

In her new book, Simply ‘More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much’, Cynthia shared, "Before Wicked really started rolling, Ariana and I made a pact with each other. We committed to protecting and caring for each other through this process. We hear often how female costars,­ or really, any costars,­ can sometimes let their egos get in the way until they battle each other, destroying the creative process for everyone involved. We were determined to do the opposite”.

Cynthia believes she shares a "strong synergy" with her co-star, who has become a close friend in recent years.

