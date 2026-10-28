Cyclone ‘Arnab’ claims four lives, leaves trail of destruction in coastal Andhra (Roundup)

Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Very severe cyclone Arnab, which crossed Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, claimed four lives, leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts, uprooting thousands of trees, electricity poles and causing extensive damage to crops.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the region, causing widespread destruction of property. Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts bore the brunt.

According to preliminary reports, agricultural and horticultural crops over 2.24 lakh hectares, belonging to 3.45 lakh farmers across 14 districts, have been inundated or damaged.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu wrote to Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan that paddy accounted for 2.09 lakh hectares of the reported affected area.

The impact in the Godavari delta was especially severe, with approximately 82% of the paddy area in West Godavari, 75% in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and 48% in Kakinada district reported as inundated.

A total of 15,000 electricity poles collapsed due to gusty winds, disrupting power supply. Thousands of trees were also uprooted.

Though the cyclone has crossed the coast, the State Disaster Management Authority has appealed to people to remain alert in view of the forecast of more heavy rains.

Relief and restoration works in the affected areas have been launched on a war footing, with 34,000 personnel engaged in works clearing fallen trees and electricity poles.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that power supply has been restored in all districts, with the exception of some areas in Konaseema and West Godavari districts. Restoration efforts are facing challenges due to factors such as mud and ongoing rain.

Tree falling disrupted traffic movement on highways. Traffic movement on state highways and panchayat roads is expected to be restored by tonight.

According to IMD, the cyclone crossed the coast with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph.

The cyclone made landfall around 2 a.m., and the process was completed by 8 a.m.

After crossing the coast, it weakened into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the latest IMD bulletin, ‘Arnab’ moved very slowly with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 p.m., about 40 km north-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km west-northwest of Yanam (Puducherry UT), 50 km west-southwest of Kakinada and 100 km northeast of Machilipatnam.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the evening and further into a deep depression by Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the media on Wednesday evening that four persons lost their lives in the cyclone. Two people died in Visakhapatnam after being struck by an electric pole and a falling tree, while one person each died in Anakapalli and Bhimavaram. He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

He said that he wrote to the Centre seeking assistance for cyclone damage and also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the intensity of the cyclone and its impact on Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said a preliminary assessment of the damage will be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report. He said coconut plantations and other horticultural crops suffered damage.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would visit cyclone-affected regions - probably Konaseema and West Godavari districts on Thursday afternoon to personally assess the extent of the damage.

He outlined the government’s response to Cyclone Arnab, the damage caused by the storm, and the relief measures being extended to affected people.

The Chief Minister announced the relief measures, including 25 kg of rice for families whose houses were inundated; weavers and fishermen: 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person will be given.

The Chief Minister said agricultural and horticultural crops would be enumerated to assess losses and extend support to affected farmers. Financial assistance to affected people in the districts will begin from Thursday, excluding crop-related compensation, which will follow the damage assessment process. A decision on the relief measures will be taken at the virtual Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The Chief Minister stated that the state’s average rainfall deficit had declined from 39 per cent to 27 per cent following the rains associated with Cyclone Arnab.

Visakhapatnam district recorded 21 cm of rainfall, while Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts received 18 cm and 14 cm, respectively. Krishna district recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

He claimed that thanks to proactive measures, not a single tank breach occurred anywhere in the state.

Through the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), the situation was monitored in low-lying areas and on roads across the state to track potential flooding caused by the rainfall.

“We also kept drones ready to deliver medicines and food in case of emergencies. I have been continuously monitoring the situation through teleconferences with 30,000 field-level officials and staff members,” he said.

--IANS

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